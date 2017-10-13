Firefighter involved in early-morning crash in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry firefighter is recovering following an early-morning accident in Awendaw, Friday.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Steed Creek Road on October 13.
The firefighter was reporting for duty this morning and was trapped in the vehicle, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.
The person currently is at the Medical University of South Carolina with serious non-life threatening injuries.
