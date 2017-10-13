Firefighter involved in early-morning crash in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry firefighter is recovering following an early-morning accident in Awendaw, Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Steed Creek Road on October 13.

The firefighter was reporting for duty this morning and was trapped in the vehicle, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.

The person currently is at the Medical University of South Carolina with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The am accident on Steed Creek Rd was one of our firefighters reporting in for duty. This FF is at MUSC with serious non life threat inj. pic.twitter.com/TwXQxEUWkW — AMCFD-PIO (@AMCFD) October 13, 2017

