Facebook promises action on Russian ads

(NBC News) — Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg says the social media giant is “cooperating fully” with federal investigators after it found 3,000 ads coming from Russia which targeted Americans during the 2016 campaign…

“Things happened on our platform in this election that should not have happened,” Sandberg said.

Speaking with Axios, Sandberg said Facebook supports releasing the ads and information about who they targeted.

“We know that we have a responsibility to do everything we can to prevent this kind of abuse,” she added.

Sandberg says Facebook started looking into Russian ads around election day as reports of Russian attempts to influence the election intensified.

The company is hiring 4,000 people to weed out ads placed by fake users and investing in machine learning to help.

“None of us should want this kind of foreign interference and in others to prevent it, we are all going to have to fully cooperate with each other, with government, across the board,” Sandberg said.

