Construction worker dead after fall from downtown Charleston roof

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating following the death of a construction worker.

The incident happened Friday, October 13 just before 2:20 p.m.

A construction worker fell from the roof of a building at 170 Lockwood Blvd onto the roof of another building, according to spokesman Charles Francis.

We’re told the construction worker died.

We are working to learn the victim’s identity from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.