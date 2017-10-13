Construction worker dead after fall from downtown Charleston roof

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating following the death of a construction worker.

The incident happened Friday, October 13 just before 2:20 p.m.

A construction worker fell from the roof of a building at 170 Lockwood Blvd onto the roof of another building, according to spokesman Charles Francis.

We’re told the construction worker died.

We are working to learn the victim’s identity from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s