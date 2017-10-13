All clear given at Coastal Carolina University; incident on campus now contained

CONWAY, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – Students and staff at Coastal Carolina University are no longer being asked to sheltered in place, according to the university’s Facebook page.

A text alert was sent to students and a warning posted to the school’s Facebook page at 3:50 p.m. saying, “Shelter in place. Everyone shelter in place until further notice.”

Just after 4:10 p.m., the university sent another update to social media saying the incident on campus is contained, LEO’s are on scene and to resume normal operations.

Count on 2’s sister station News13 reached out to Conway Police Department as well as Coastal Carolina University to learn more about the incident.

Calls have not been returned.

