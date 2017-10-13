Charleston Police investigate downtown Wells Fargo Bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating following a robbery, Friday morning.

Authorities say the Wells Fargo Bank at 16 Broad Street was robbed at 11:24 a.m. Friday 13.

We’re told the suspect demanded money from a teller. He didn’t display a weapon but threatened to harm the employee. No one was injured and the suspect is not in custody.

Detectives are on scene gathering information about the incident.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

