Charleston County officials unveils new playing cards to help solve cold cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — State and local law enforcement created a new way to get information from the community on cold cases.

The “Lowcountry Cold Cases” project profiles 52 Lowcountry cases provided by the contributing agencies in hopes that someone will come forward with new information. The cases range from 1980-2016. The majority of cases are from the last eight years.

The cards will also be distributed to inmates at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center and the Hill-Finklea Detention Center. If the public would like a set of cards, they are asked to contact their local agencies or the Sheriff’s Office.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek Police Department, Hanahan Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Charleston Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Summerville Police Department, and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services all contributed to the project.

“This type of collaboration makes our communities a safer place for everyone. We will continue to work together to bring justice to the victims of these crimes and closure for their loved ones,” officials said in a news release.

If you have any information on any unsolved cases, contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or the investigating agencies.