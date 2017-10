JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a construction site burglary.

Authorities say the incident happened on August 22 at a location on Harbor View Circle.

Equipment totaling $4,227 was stolen.

A surveillance video shows an African-American male exiting what appears to be a Ford Explorer, occupied by three other individuals.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Detective McCauley at 843-529-6205