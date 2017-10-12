WCBD Celebrates: Rob Fowler 30 years as Chief Meteorologist

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Rob Fowler has been Storm Team 2’s Chief Meteorologist since September 1987 and he is celebrating his 30th anniversary at News 2.

Before arriving in Charleston, Rob worked at TV Stations in Savannah, Georgia, and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Rob is a member of both the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society and has been awarded the Seals of Approval from both weather organizations.

Rob earned a communications degree from Georgia Southern University and his Broadcast Meteorology Certification from Mississippi State University. He has also studied weather and Oceanography at Portland State University in Oregon. Following coverage of Hurricane Hugo, Rob was named “Meteorologist of the Year” by the National Weather Association. Rob has also been recognized as the state of South Carolina Weather Broadcaster of the Year in 1997, and won the Best Meteorologist in the Carolinas in 2000 from the Radio and Television News Directors Association.

In 2006, Governor Mark Sanford awarded Rob the Order of the Palmetto, which is the highest award given to a citizen in South Carolina. Rob was nominated for this award by members of the United States Marine Corps for his tireless efforts each year to collect and distribute Toys for Tots in the Lowcountry. Rob has also been recognized by the readers of the Charleston City Paper as the best weatherman in Charleston 19 times.

Rob was also recently inducted into the NATAS (The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Silver Circle Society. This award honors a lifetime of dedication to the television industry. It’s a milestone immortalized in silver and gold, and an honor reserved only for dedicated broadcasters who have left their mark.

Married with three kids, Rob is active in the community, volunteering for many organizations. He also visits with thousands of Lowcountry school children every year, and host school tours of News 2’s state of the art broadcast facility.

Rob’s forecast can also be heard every day on several Lowcountry radio stations, including 1250 WTMA, the Big Talker, 95SX, Hit Music Now, NASH-FM 96-9, Z93JAMZ, and MAGIC 107.3.

On Saturday, October 14, Count on 2 will air a special News 2 at 7 p.m. in Rob’s honor titled “Rob’s 30th Anniversary Special.”

On Saturday, October 14, Count on 2 will air a special News 2 at 7 p.m. in Rob's honor titled "Rob's 30th Anniversary Special."