Town staple getting makeover

The Town of Summerville is working on a plan to overhaul the a building that has long been a staple in the center of town.

Plans are in the works to revamp the National Guard Armory so it can be used as a community center, with opportunities for indoor recreation, fitness classes, meeting space, and reception/banquet rentals. The building includes a main hall, a fitness equipment room, fitness classroom, multipurpose classrooms, a kitchen, men’s/women’s locker rooms, and staff offices.

So far the Town Council has only authorized construction document development. That means construction has not been approved at this point, but staff is moving forward in anticipation of authorization.

The current scope of work includes all new systems (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, etc.), new flooring, new roof, and new wall finishes.

The exterior of the building will remain mostly the same, with an added entry way and a free standing covered pavilion on the south end of the building. There will also be the addition of parking and landscaping.

The National Guard Armory has been vacant for many years now, according to Doyle Best with the Town of Summerville.

“This renovation is an opportunity to revitalize a vacant building that has been a part of the fabric of the community for many years, while also providing a

n indoor parks and recreation facility that the Town is currently lacking,” he explained.

The current timeline, which is pending Town Council approval, is to have construction documents complete by later this year, with the hopes of breaking ground in early 2018.