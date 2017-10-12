Timberland FB players share memories from elementary school

By and Published:
CREDIT: Berkeley County School District

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Members of the Timberland High School varsity football team recently shared memories of their younger days to a group of elementary school students in Berkeley County.

On Friday, October 6, players visited the students at Bonner Elementary School.

The football players share memories of their own elementary school days and express why the moment was important to them — now becoming the football players that they used to cheer for.

The students from Bonner may attend Timberland for high school.

“Our high school kids truly have sweet, genuine hearts and this video captures that,” district officials add.

