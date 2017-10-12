SC teacher wins nationwide competition to apply science outside of the classroom

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Onize Isa, a science teacher at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School, created a project to get students out of the classroom to understand how they can use chemistry is real life. The program helped her win $5,000 through a nationwide challenge called Science Everywhere.

Science Everywhere is a national initiative started and funded by crowdfunding from DonorsChoose.org, the Overdeck Family Foundation and the Simons Foundation. The initiative aims to bring math and science learning outside of the classroom. Onize Isa submitted her idea for the initiative to get her students real world hands-on experience.

Onize’s students shadowed and interviewed professionals who work in the chemistry related jobs like forensic scientists, pharmacists, research chemists are more.

Onize is one of five teachers across the country that won the $5,000 prize.

She plans to implement the program again in the spring.