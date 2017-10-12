Ridgeville double murder suspect faces life in prison

Quadrik Michael Sean Willis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry man is facing life in prison for his role in the killing of two people in Ridgeville in 2015.

A judge convicted Quadrik Michael Sean Willis of two counts of murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence. Judge Maite Murphy handed down the life in prison sentence on October 11.

Quadrik Willis is responsible for shooting and killing the victims, Tyrone Cummings and Debra Bazzle on August 14, 2015 outside of a nightclub in Ridgeville.

Authorities told Count on 2 at the time the two victims were found lying on Beach Street outside the 8 Ball Club.

Both victims appeared to have gunshot wounds to heads.

