Red Cross to help Johns Island’s family following house fire

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose Johns Island home was damaged by fire.

The St. John’s Fire District, Charleston Fire Department, James Island Fire Department, Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10 to the 1500 block of Castlewick Drive for a reported structure fire.

We’re told heavy fire was seen coming from the roof of the single family home.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping two adults and three children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.