Meeting set to discuss proposed IOP Marina Enhancement Plan

By Published:

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — The City of Isle of Palms will host its final meeting to provide information to the community about the proposed Marina Enhancement & Community Revitalization Plan:

  • October 12, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Informational Community Meeting at the Recreation Center, located at Twenty-Fourth, Twenty-Eight Avenue.

Organization say this informational community meeting will provide information about the existing Marina site and the proposed infrastructure improvements and community amenities.

