Man steals $40K worth of pills from Summerville pharmacy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Summerville Police Department is investigating following a drug store robbery, Thursday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Walgreens on North Main Street.

A clerk told investigators she was in the pharmacy at the time when a man jumped over the counter — asking for Percocet and Dilotin.

A small gun was seen in the suspect’s hand.

The suspect then got behind the clerk, grabbed her by the sleeve, and asked to be taken to the safe, according to an incident report.

The man then took about $40,000 worth of pills. The suspect told the clerk to “lay down and count to 100.” He was then gone.

The suspect is identified as an African American man, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches. The suspect was wearing a green shirt, black hat, and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Authorities investigating say two house shoes were found, one in the side parking lot of Walgreen’s the other at the corner of the rear driveway and Berkeley Circle that appeared to be the same as the one’s the suspect were wearing.

If you have any information, contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650, or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.