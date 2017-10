CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Nighttime lane closures on Glenn McConnell Parkway will take place beginning Thursday, October 19.

The closures will occur on the northbound lanes as you approach Bees Ferry Road, according to the Charleston County Government.

We’re told crews will be resurfacing and re-striping the asphalt pavement between the West Ashley Circle and Bees Ferry Road.

It is expected to last one night, weather permitting.

At no time will the entire road be blocked to traffic.

