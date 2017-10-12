Family & Charleston Deputies searching for missing teen

By Published:

Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office, and the family of a missing teen are asking for your help finding her..

14 year old Shaquanna Rice was last seen on October 2nd in the Dunmovin area of Wadmalaw and Johns Island. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Rice, pictured above, is 5-foot-5, 200lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

While authorities do not think foul play is involved, her family is asking for help finding her.

If you have any information, please contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or 843-743-7200.

