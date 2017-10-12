Child recovering after being hit by car in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A child is recovering after being hit by a car in Mount Pleasant, Thursday morning.

Authorities say at about 6:45 a.m. on October 12, officers responded to Rifle Range Road near Omni Blvd. following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 9-year-old child ran across Rifle Range Road and into the path of an oncoming car, according to Mount Pleasant Police spokesman Inspector Chip Googe.

We’re told the child transported to an area hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

“The collision is still under investigation,” Googe added.