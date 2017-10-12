Charleston County authorities search for runaway teenager

Published:
Shaquanna Rice, 15

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teenager.

Shaquanna Rice, 15, was last seen on Monday, October 2 in the Dunmovin area of Wadmalaw Island / Johns Island.

She’s described as an African-American female, standing at 5’5, weighing 200 pounds.

Rice has brown hair, brown eyes.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or 843-743-7200.

