Young Summerville resident competes on Food Network show

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – ​A young Summerville resident recently competed and won a cooking competition on the Food Network show, Chopped Junior. 13-year-old Annabel Eppes appeared on season 7, episode 1 of the show which aired in September.

“I wasn’t really expecting to win,” said Eppes. “It was just surreal it didn’t really sink in.”

She grew to love cooking when her family was going through some hard times financially.

“After my dad lost his job, my mom would just be like driving kids everywhere,” said Eppes, who has seven siblings. “So my sister and I would be here to babysit and we would just sort of make dinner with whatever we had in the kitchen.”

She applied to compete on Chopped Junior, was accepted and then went to New York to record for the show just after Thanksgiving in 2016.

“There are three rounds and then you have 30 minutes for each round and you have mystery ingredients. So you have to incorporate those mystery ingredients into a dish and use them all and then they judge you based on creativity, presentation and taste,” said Eppes.

She avoided getting “chopped,” made it through three rounds on the show and at the end won $10,000. She bought a sailboat with the money she won and is investing the rest for the future.

Annabel enjoys cooking but does not want to pursue it as a career. She said she wants to work in the film industry as a director or in the television industry.