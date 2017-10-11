Pedestrian, bike bridge approved for Ashley River

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A bridge for pedestrians and bicycles has been endorsed for construction over a South Carolina river.

Local media reported a Charleston County Council committee endorsed a plan Tuesday for an $18 million bridge over the Ashley River.

The panel recommended $3 million in matching funds for the city of Charleston’s application for federal funding for the bridge.

The committee said the county would provide the money only if the city obtains a federal grant for the bridge.

The full county council will consider the proposal next week, as will Charleston City Council.

Bike riders and others have long sought a way across the Ashley River. The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the Cooper River includes a 10-foot-wide bike and pedestrian lane.