Parole hearing scheduled for man convicted of abusing Caitlyn the dog

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – A hearing is planned for Wednesday morning for the man convicted of taping Caitlyn the Dog’s mouth shut in 2015.

Earlier this year William Dodson was sentenced to five years in prison to run concurrent with his federal sentence after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of ill-treatment of an animal, but he is now eligible for parole.

Dodson’s hearing is planned for 9:00 a.m. at the parole board offices in Columbia.

He is currently being held at the Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

According to officials, if Dodson is granted parole, he will be turned over to the federal government because he was convicted on a federal weapons charge and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.