Man killed in North Charleston shooting identified

Reported shooting in North Charleston
Reported shooting in North Charleston x
Latest Galleries
-
Blessing of the Therapy Dogs
-
Blessing of the Therapy Dogs
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed in a fatal shooting in North Charleston, Tuesday afternoon.
According to Deputy Coroner Sara Senn, the victim is identified as Willie Lee Duggans, 18, of North Charleston.
At about 3:30 p.m. on October 10, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Redwood Street and Spruill Avenue.
Officers found Duggans suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.