Man killed in North Charleston shooting identified

By Published:

Reported shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed in a fatal shooting in North Charleston, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Deputy Coroner Sara Senn, the victim is identified as Willie Lee Duggans, 18, of North Charleston.

At about 3:30 p.m. on October 10, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Redwood Street and Spruill Avenue.

Officers found Duggans suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

