Man dies from smoke inhalation in West Ashley house fire

CREDIT: Charleston Fire Department

 

CREDIT: Charleston Fire Department

WEST ASHLEY S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person who died following a house fire in West Ashley.

 

According to Deputy Coroner Sara Senn, Anthony Taylor, 53, of Charleston died of smoke inhalation.

Authorities responded to Monument Square Apartments on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard on Sunday, October 8.

The initial investigation found the fire began on the stove, which was likely left turned on. The fire then spread to the cabinets, causing significant damage to the kitchen and smoke throughout the apartment.

