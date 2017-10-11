Family leaves 3-year-old behind overnight at corn maze

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KTVX) — Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that she had left her 3-year-old behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.

Officers were called to the Crazy Corn Maze around 7:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a child left behind. They say they weren’t able to find the boy’s parents, so the 3-year-old spent the night with Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS).

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, police say they received a call from a mother saying she couldn’t find her son.

The child and the mother have been reunited. DCFS would not confirm, and police did not know. An earlier version of this story stated the child had been reunited with his family. Police are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.