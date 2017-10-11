Cool School: John Wesley United Methodist Day School

If you’re traveling on Savannah Highway this time of year, you’ve probably seen the awesome pumpkin patch in front of John Wesley United Methodist Church. Well they have another treasure inside, a day school, that offers a fun, creative, and nurturing environment for young students. They’re our Cool School of the week.

John Wesley United Methodist Day School provides a Christian learning environment for children up to 4-K. They currently have about 85 students. The school has teaching teams with co teachers. Director Caroline Gore says, “We strive on daily fun curriculum and we also add in Spanish, sign language, chapel, music, and library, all along with the curriculum.” Parent Laura Reyes says, “This is such a comfortable family friendly environment. They incorporate so many great activities. The school is just like a family. your kids are well taken care of here.”

John Wesley Day School also offers an after school adventures program with dance, jump bunch, soccer, mini masterpiece and young explorers.

