Combating Domestic Violence in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and domestic violence is a large problem in South Carolina. The state ranks 5th worst in the nation for domestic violence, and not just this year. The Palmetto State has placed in the top 10 worst states every year for the past 20 years.

Executive Director of My Sister’s House, Tosha Connors, says,”We know that generally we will see 350-450 women and children in our shelter during the year, and we will receive upward of 3,000 calls on our crisis line”.

That’s just calls within the tri-county area. She says one of the big problems in South Carolina is a culture where no one wants to talk about domestic violence.

Connors says,”It can be taboo to talk about. I think in the state in general it’s, this is my property, my house, my life, my wife, you don’t tell me what to do and we don’t have to explain what’s happening here.”

Many people deny domestic violence is even happening in their community.

Connors says, “It doesn’t matter your race, your socioeconomic status, your religion, your sexuality, it’s about power and control and those other factors don’t matter. It happens everywhere. It happens in North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, James Island, on the Peninsula. That’s very dangerous to think, that’s not happening among my friends. We’re more educated than that, we’re smarter than that, we have more money. Those women can be in abusive relationships as well.”

She says the key is education, making domestic violence a more common conversation so women know they aren’t alone and educating children about healthy relationships.

Connors says, “If they are in abusive situations or see that their parents are in abusive situations that will color the way they look at the world.”

Often, people refer to women as the victims of domestic violence, but the leaders at My Sister’s House say men can also be in a domestic violence situation and they have resources for men too. If you are in a domestic violence situation and need help immediately, the My Sister’s House 24 Hour Hotline number is 1-800-273-4673.