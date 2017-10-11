American Red Cross assisting Kingstree family following home fire

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) — American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home was damaged by a fire, Tuesday afternoon.

The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to the blaze on Frost Street in Kingstree on October 10.

The Red Cross is helping three adults and two children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

October is Fire Prevention Month.

Officials with the Red Cross say you can reduce the chances of a fire in your home with these simple tips:

• Make sure your heating sources are clean and properly maintained.

• Fix or replace frayed extension cords, exposed wires or loose plugs.

• Make sure electrical outlets have cover plates and no exposed wiring.

• Ensure extension cords and other wiring is not placed under rugs, attached by nails or placed in high traffic areas.

• Avoid overloading outlets or extension cords.

• Store flammable materials in open areas away from sources of heat.