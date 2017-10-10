Sen. Scott speaks at legislative luncheon in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott spoke in Summerville on Tuesday afternoon.

The senator was the keynote speaker at the event and he, along with a panel of local lawmakers, answered questions at the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber Legislative luncheon.

“This is a chance for our legislators and our senator, Tim Scott to come here and be with people in the community,” said Robert Pratt, the Public Policy Vice Chairman for the chamber. “To be really face to face, answer questions and hear what’s going on in Washington and in Columbia.”

Senator Scott answered questions about a variety of subjects from taxes, to infrastructure and health care.

Reporters later asked the senator who if he endorses anyone in the South Carolina 2018 governor’s race.

“I don’t… I might. Still studying,” said Senator Scott.

Senator Lindsey Graham and President Trump have both said they are backing Governor Henry McMaster.

The event was held at Summerville Presbyterian Church.