Mount Pleasant Town Council to discuss officers carrying narcan

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Tuesday night, Mount Pleasant Town Council will discuss the possibility of officers being able to carry Narcan.

Narcan is a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose from an opioid.

Supporters hope this will help to decrease the growing opioid epidemic in South Carolina.

Officials say 550 died across the state last year from opioids, this number is up seven percent from 2015.

The Town Council meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Complex on Ann Edwards Lane.