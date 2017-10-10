Goose Creek police search for missing person

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Sophia Bargabos was last seen at her home in Goose Creek and may possibly be in the Charleston area.

Bargabos is described as a white female, standing at 5’06, weighing about 125 pounds. She also has brown shoulder length hair.

If you have any information, please contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Investigator Dodson at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2337.