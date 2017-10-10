Crews extinguish Johns Island house fire

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A house fire on Johns Island is extinguished.

St. John’s Fire District, Charleston Fire Department, James Island Fire Department, Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10 to the 1500 block of Castlewick Drive for a reported structure fire.

We’re told heavy fire was seen coming from the roof of the single family home.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire. An investigation is underway to determine a specific cause.

No injuries were reported.

