Charleston movie seeking extras

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A film is being shot in Charleston and the production company is looking for extras. Filming will begin the end of October and continue until the first of December, according to Fourth Wall Films.

The company is searching for all ages, all races, and all types.

Casting directors are also searching for people who are actually EMTs/paramedics, nurses, mechanics, coroners, police officers/detectives, CSI unit investigators and photographers. Please be sure you include your work experience as such in your submission.

All Submissions must include 2 current photos (1 Full Length & 1 Head and Shoulder /closer up) Photos should be taken within a few weeks of submission and can be taken with a cell phone.

No hats or sunglasses are permitted in photos. Photos must accurately reflect your appearance.

ALSO INCLUDED should be the following:

NAME, (include Child and Parent’s name if submitting a Minor).

AGE, PHONE, CITY/STATE you reside,

HEIGHT/WEIGHT, CLOTHING SIZES

TATTOOS -Description and location

VEHICLE INFORMATION –Some Extras may be cast with their vehicle. Please include the Year, Color, Make and Model of Vehicles you have access to. such.

SUBMISSION HEADINGS

Should be your Ethnicity/ Gender/Age/City and State you reside.

EXAMPLE

Asian Male, 45, Charleston, SC.

SUBMISSIONS including ALL photos and information requested should be sent by email to Charlestonmovieextras@gmail.com.