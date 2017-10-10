Blessing of the MUSC therapy dogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) – The Medical University of South Carolina’s annual blessing of the therapy dogs was held on Tuesday. The ceremony is performed by MUSC chaplains George Rossi and Stacy Sergent Lawton.

The event was put on by MUSC’s Pet Therapy, Pastoral Care and Volunteer Services. About 3,000 volunteer hours are logged by the various pet-centered groups and more than 50 dogs, along with handlers, take part in animal-assisted therapies at various MUSC campuses.

The ceremony was described by organizers as an interfaith event, and mainly allowed the staff to thank volunteers.

Here’s a look at some pictures of the four-legged friends attending:

