Authorities investigating early morning fire on John’s Island

John’s Island, SC (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that happened on John’s Island early Tuesday morning.

Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer tells News 2 the fire happened at a single family home on the 1500 block of Castlewick Drive just before 2:00 a.m.

Units with the St. John’s Fire District, the Charleston Fire Department, James Island Fire Department along with Charleston County medics and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Officials say at one point, heavy fire was coming from the roof of the home.

They were able to get it under control in about 40 minutes, officials tell us no one was at home when the fire happened.