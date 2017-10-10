3 arrested following chase, manhunt on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Three men are facing charges following a high-speed chase on Folly Beach.

Sherman Edward Rhines III, 18, of Santee; Benjamin Shywood, 20, of Santee; and Derian Clark, 21, of Conway are all facing numerous charges including resisting arrest. “That list of charges is still being tallied,” according to Folly Beach officials.

Authorities say on Monday, October 9 at 9:45 p.m., the driver of a black 2006 Hyundai Sonata entered the City of Folly Beach jurisdiction driving more than 90+ mph.

Multiple officers attempted to stop the vehicle. One clocked the driver of the car traveling 80+mph across the Lee Westbury Bridge.

The vehicle made numerous turns through residential streets attempting to elude Folly Beach officers.

The sedan eventually turned onto W. Indian Ave. As the vehicle approached the end of W. Indian at the intersection of Woody Ln, the vehicle entered a curve, the vehicle’s driver lost control and struck a sign and then a tree.

The vehicle came to an abrupt stop and 3 suspects fled the crash scene.

Rhines and Shywond were located by Folly Beach officers rather quickly nearby. The driver of the vehicle, Derian Clark was located following a short manhunt.

The trio is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

During the search for Clark, a fourth suspect, later identified as Richard Doctor, 28, of Charleston, was determined to not be involved but was arrested on an outstanding warrant.