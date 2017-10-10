2 soldiers remain in hospital after deadly wreck at Army post

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) – Officials in South Carolina say two soldiers remain hospitalized after a military vehicle struck a formation of soldiers at a training base and killed two others.

A spokeswoman for Palmetto Health in Columbia said in a news release on Monday that Pvt. Emmett Foreman of Daleville, Alabama, is in critical condition, and Pvt. Hannah New of Cartersville, Georgia, is in fair condition after Friday’s accident at Fort Jackson.

The Army says it has started a thorough investigation.

Spokeswoman Tammie Epps said at least two other soldiers have been released from the hospital.

 

 

 

