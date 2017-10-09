N. Charleston firefighter arrested for domestic violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston firefighter faced charges following a physical altercation, Friday evening.

Darius Lamont Ryant, 25, of North Charleston was charged with second-degree domestic violence. He has since been released from jail.

The charges stem from an incident on Great Oak Drive, just after 10 p.m. October 6.

Investigators spoke with Ryant who told police he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend after she thought he flirting with the server at the pizza restaurant they took their daughter and her two sons to.

An incident report revealed the argument got heated, with the couple’s nine-month-old — while in a car seat — being knocked over. That’s when he “lost it,” according to the report.

Ryant admitted to punching the victim in the hip and then setting her on the bed. He told police he threw her cell phone and broke it as well.

At first, the victim told police she did not want to press charges and signed a non-prosecution form. She said she felt in fear or him but didn’t want him to lose his job, the incident report said.

At one point during the altercation, Ryant grabbed the victim by her ankles and drug her across the bedroom. He also cut her ankles with the cell phone that was broken. She received multiple leg burns on her back and shoulders from being dragged.

She was then picked up and thrown down on the side of the bed, causing her head to hit the frame of the box spring.

“In total, the victim sustained multiple rug burn lacerations to her back, a bruise to her hip from the closed fist punch, and a knot on her head from being thrown into the bed. The suspect did not have any visible injuries, nor did he complain of any, the reporting officer noted.

The victim did not advise she needed EMS but would go to the hospital if she needed.

“Darius Ryant has been employed with the City of North Charleston Fire Department since January 2017, according to North Charleston Fire Marshal Cindy Killette.

“We are aware of the charges and he is on administrative leave until further notice,” Killette added.