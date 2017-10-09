More than 2,000 without power after South Carolina storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – More than 2,000 customers are without electricity after Tropical Storm Nate moved far to the west of South Carolina.

Duke Energy reported about 2,000 customers without service Monday morning. The biggest problems were in Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina reported about 200 customers without service, mostly in Pickens and Sumter counties.

A Laurens County man had his arm cut. A private school in Laurens County was closed Monday while workers assessed damage.

Trees and power lines were down in Spartanburg and Laurens counties.

A possible tornado was also reported near Liberty in Pickens County. Damage was also reported in Newberry and Union counties.

The National Weather Service planned to examine damage Monday to determine if it was caused by a tornado.