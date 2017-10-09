Man found dead in Summerville apartment

The search is on for suspects in the death of Quran Khalif Allen.

Quran Khalif Allen, 26, of Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating following a fatal shooting in Dorchester County, Saturday morning.

Dorchester County deputies responded to Timber Lane Townhomes on October 7 following multiple calls about gunshots.

Witnesses told investigators where the sound of gunfire was heard from, according to an incident report.

Authorities found Quran Khalif Allen, 26, of Summerville inside of a home laying on a couch.

He was later pronounced dead.

“The body has been transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy scheduled for Monday,” according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul J. Brouthers.

“Case is active,” according to Major Tony Phinney.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

