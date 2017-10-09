King Street Extension closure to continue into November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The King Street Extension closure between Discher & Hackemann will continues into November, according to CE&I, a construction company.

Crews are continuing to install drilled shafts, columns, and pier caps for the new Meeting Street and Port Access Road ramps to and from I-26, King Street.

The through traffic closure of King Street Extension (US 78) between Discher and Hackemann is being extended through the month of October and into November.

Detour signage is in place to direct through traffic via Meeting Street Road (US-52) and Spruill Avenue.

Please limit the use of local neighborhood roads within the Union Heights neighborhood between Meeting Street Road and Spruill Avenue; these streets are narrow and full of young kids.

As work within the closed section shifts to the Summerville Avenue intersection, Dolphin Cove and Rosemont traffic traveling to and from Austin Avenue will need to use Summerville and Discher to access King Street Extension.

Drive Time Traffic