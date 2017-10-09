Georgetown County coroner IDs pedestrian killed in vehicle accident

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday in front of the Walmart on Highway 701 in Georgetown.

According to Georgetown County Coroner Paulette Radcliffe, Deonte Lewis, 21, of Georgetown died on scene.

Georgetown Police say the second victim injured is female, and she was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Georgetown Police responded to the incident in front of Walmart at 10:15 p.m.

According to Georgetown Police, two vehicles were involved in the accident.

