Dolphins assistant resigns following video, is seeking help

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he learned hours after the team’s latest game about a video on social media that appeared to show offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at a desk.

Gase says he can’t describe his reaction, but says Foerster apologized to him before resigning Monday. Gase says Foerster is “disappointed, he’s upset, he’s mad at himself.”

Gase says he has known Foerster since 2008 and considered him a dedicated coach who would arrive for work at 4 a.m.

This is the video supposedly of Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting coke before a meeting pic.twitter.com/L7ZsdZMH7U — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) October 9, 2017

It’s unclear when or where the video was made, or how it became public. The 55-year-old Foerster has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined the Dolphins last year.

The video surfaced hours after Miami (2-2) beat Tennessee 16-10 on Sunday. The Dolphins rank last in the league in points and yards per game.

Monday morning, the Dolphins released the following statement:

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

Foerster also released the following statement:

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”