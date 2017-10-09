Darla Moore Foundation pledges $1 million to International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Darla Moore of Lake City and her eponymous foundation have generously pledged $1 million to the International African American Museum’s (IAAM) Founders Fund. This major leadership gift adds momentum to the IAAM’s fundraising efforts, which have progressed steadily over the year.

The IAAM, slated to break ground in early 2018, will be a museum and memorial built in Charleston on the former site of Gadsden’s Wharf, where nearly half of all enslaved Africans forced to America disembarked. This nationally significant institution will commemorate and celebrate the foundational role that Africans and their descendants played in the making of America.

“Darla’s incredible generosity has provided invaluable support to some of our most treasured parks and green spaces,” said Joseph P. Riley, Jr., former Charleston mayor and IAAM board member. “She is a philanthropic leader whose long-term commitment to South Carolina has been transformative in beautifying and preserving our communities.”

Ms. Moore has made significant investments in the state’s educational institutions, including the University of South Carolina, Clemson University and Claflin University.