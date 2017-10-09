Convicted animal abuser up for parole; public urge to oppose

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man convicted of putting electrical tape around the muzzle of Caitlyn the dog in North Charleston two years ago, will have a parole hearing next Wednesday. Caitlyn, a staffie-mix, nearly died from the ordeal, as she was unable to eat, drink or defend herself.

William Dodson of North Charleston was sentenced to five years in prison in March 2017, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of ill-treatment of an animal. At the time, the judge in the case called Caitlyn the dog’s ordeal, “hell on Earth.” But despite receiving the maximum punishment for animal cruelty, Dodson is already eligible for parole, just seven months after being sentenced.

The parole hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on October 11 at the Parole Board offices at: 2221 Devine Street in Columbia, SC (4th Floor). Dodson is currently being held at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville, SC. To oppose Dodson’s parole, a person can attend the hearing, or follow this link to oppose the parole online: https://www.dppps.sc.gov/Victim-Services/Parole-Hearing-Explanation/Oppose-Parole-or-Pardon-for-an-Offender. You will need to enter Dodson’s name and his South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) inmate number: 00371880.

“We hope people will take the time to oppose Dodson’s parole, because we want to send a clear message that animal cruelty should not be tolerated in South Carolina,” said Charleston Animal Society Director of Anti-Cruelty & Outreach Aldwin Roman. “Caitlyn cannot speak for herself. The great people of South Carolina are her voice.”

If he is paroled next week, Dodson’s custody will be turned over to the Federal Government, because he was also convicted on a federal weapons charge and sentenced to 15 years for that offense. If the South Carolina Parole Board (SCDPPPS) does not grant Dodson parole, officials say he should remain in the custody of the SCDC.