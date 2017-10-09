College of Charleston gets nearly $2 million for professor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The College of Charleston is getting nearly $2 million for a new professorship.

The former chief executive of cybersecurity contractor ISHPI of Mount Pleasant is giving the school $1.9 million for a new faculty position at the school.

The school said in a news release that Noah T. Leask’s gift will pay for a professor studying information management and innovation in the School of Business. The new position is intended to boost the technology sector in the Charleston area.

Leask co-founded ISHPI Information Technologies. He stepped down as CEO but is still chairman of the 11-year-old company.