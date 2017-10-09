Body of missing diver found; identity released

Related Coverage Berkeley County officials to hold news conference about missing diver

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the diver who disappeared in the Cooper River near the Cypress Gardens Boat Landing.

According to Bill Salisbury, the victim is 59-year-old Clark Fletcher of Hickory, North Carolina.

Fletcher was found near the immediate area from where he went diving just before 12:30 p.m., on Monday, October 9, by Charleston County and Berkeley County Sheriff’s officials.

Salisbury tells Count on 2 the missing diver has experience of more than 70 past dives.

Officials say, Fletcher man was on a commercial dive trip with three other people. Visibility in the water was low and the current was swift. The dive started at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and that was the last time anyone saw him.

Emergency officials were contacted at noon.

Search crews used a helicopter, sonar technology, and divers to search for Fletcher.

