Berkeley County to hold meeting on road widening project

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County will host a public meeting to answer questions and provide information on the proposed widening of US-176.

The meeting will be held at Cane Bay High School on October 24, from 6-8 p.m.

Organizers say you will have the opportunity to view the planes and provide written comments.

The design is preliminary, so your input will be evaluated and incorporated into the project where feasible.

The entire US-176 widening project consists of widening US-176 from US 17 Alt. to Center Line Road, a distance of approximately 11 miles.

The proposed project includes the widening of the existing two-lane roadway to five lanes and would improve intersections along the project corridor.

The project is proposed to increase capacity and improve traffic operations within the project corridor.

Phase 1 of the widening of US-176 consists of widening US-176 from 2 lanes to 5 lanes from US 17 Alt. to Jedburg Road/Cooper Store Road, a distance of approximately 7 miles.

Phase 2 of the widening of US-176 consists of widening US-176 from 2 lanes to 5 lanes from Jedburg Road/Cooper Store Road to Center Line Road, a distance of approximately 4 miles.

Berkeley County personnel and consultant representatives will be available to answer questions and discuss the project with interested citizens on an individual basis.

