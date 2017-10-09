2-year-old killed after being struck by car in Sangaree identified

By Published:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the 2-year-old killed following an auto-pedestrian accident in Sangaree.

According to Bill Salisbury, the victim is Royalty Adams.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened shortly before 1 Sunday, October 8 on Tabby Creek Circle.

Adams was struck by a car and taken to Trident Hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Mulit-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s