2-year-old killed after being struck by car in Sangaree identified

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the 2-year-old killed following an auto-pedestrian accident in Sangaree.

According to Bill Salisbury, the victim is Royalty Adams.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened shortly before 1 Sunday, October 8 on Tabby Creek Circle.

Adams was struck by a car and taken to Trident Hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Mulit-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

