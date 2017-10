DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says 4 arrests have been made in relation to a social media video of people abusing an opossum.

SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas says they first started the investigation in September after photos surfaced of the alleged incident.

The 4 arrested were charged with Misdemeanor Ill Treatment of Animals.

The adult suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Bethany Polutta and 19-year-old Austin Kizer.